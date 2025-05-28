On the Ascension weekend, long traffic jams on the roads, waiting times at the car loading stations and full trains are to be expected again this year. The first queues are likely to form as early as Wednesday afternoon, especially at the Gotthard tunnel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Roads Office and the TCS are forecasting traffic jams from today (Wednesday, May 28).

According to the TCS, the longest traffic jams on the Gotthard are to be expected on Ascension Thursday.

In contrast to last year, however, the pass road over the Gotthard is already open, which is a relief for the road tunnel.

On predefined days, the special Cupra lane will also be open, allowing direct access to the Gotthard Pass.

Those traveling towards Italy will also have to expect waiting times at the Chiasso-Brogeda border crossing. Show more

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) and the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) are expecting a high volume of traffic over the upcoming Ascension and Whitsun holiday weekends. As expected, the A2 Gotthard and A13 San Bernardino north-south axes are particularly prone to traffic jams.

In contrast to last year, however, the pass road over the Gotthard is already open, which is a relief for the road tunnel. On predefined days, the special Cupra lane will also be open, allowing direct access to the Gotthard Pass.

The situation should calm down on Friday

According to the TCS, the longest traffic jams on the Gotthard are expected on Ascension Thursday. Last year, the traffic jam at the north portal was 16 kilometers long.

Those traveling towards Italy must also expect waiting times at the Chiasso-Brogeda border crossing. According to the TCS, if you want to avoid the traffic jam, it is best to drive south on Thursday night or early Friday morning. The traffic situation should calm down on Friday.

If travelers from eastern Switzerland and the greater Zurich area want to avoid the Gotthard traffic jam, the San Bernardino route via the A13 is recommended, according to the TCS. This bypass is worthwhile if the waiting time at the Gotthard is more than an hour.

Tips for travelers from western Switzerland

Travelers from western Switzerland heading towards Italy are best advised to use the tunnel through the Great St. Bernard Pass or the Mont Blanc Tunnel. However, there will probably be traffic jams there too.

According to Astra, longer waiting times are also to be expected for BLS car transport between Brig VS and Iselle in Italy. Due to renovation work on the Simplon Tunnel, trains will only run every two hours instead of every one and a half hours during the holidays. Waiting times are also possible at the loading stations at Furka VS, Lötschberg VS and Vereina GR.

The Furka and Nufenen passes should be open again from Ascension Day. However, the dates are not guaranteed and may change depending on the weather. It is therefore advisable to check the road conditions before each pass trip.

As at Easter, there are likely to be traffic jams in front of the Gotthard tunnel again on Ascension Day. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Extra trains to relieve congestion

Increased travel volumes can also be expected on the railways. Over Whitsun and Ascension Day, 40 extra trains will therefore be running between German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, as announced by SBB. In addition, individual trains will be reinforced with additional carriages or units, including the EuroCity trains that run as far as Italy. A total of 75,000 additional seats will be offered.

Nevertheless, there may be high capacity utilization on individual trains. SBB is therefore asking passengers to plan their journeys early and reserve seats. From March 21 to October 31, bicycles must be reserved on all connections through the Gotthard Base Tunnel.