A devastating wildfire in the province of Huelva in southwestern Spain has spread. The fire has been raging since Thursday. The regional government of Andalusia estimated the affected area at more than 20,000 hectares. That corresponds to an area of 200 square kilometers—roughly the size of the city of Hanover. It is still unclear how much of that area has actually been destroyed by the flames.

Burned area in the region affected by the wildfire in the province of Huelva. Due to the wildfire, nearly 500 people were evacuated on August 9, 2026. Spain is experiencing an exceptional wildfire season this year. Photo: Clara Carrasco/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

The fire is currently “beyond our firefighting capacity,” said Andalusian Interior Minister Antonio Sanz. This is not due to a lack of resources, but “because of the extreme and unpredictable behavior of the flames,” he explained to reporters. The primary concern right now is “protecting people.” A total of 479 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, near the small town of Niebla, about 60 kilometers west of Seville, some 600 firefighters continue to battle the flames. In the hilly, sometimes hard-to-reach forested area, they are occasionally supported by more than 20 firefighting planes and helicopters. According to fire department spokespeople, they were able to establish key defense lines overnight using controlled burns and heavy equipment.

Spain is experiencing a severe wildfire season

The fire broke out on Thursday in the Raboconejo area, not far from the town of Niebla, which has a population of 4,200, and has spread rapidly over the past few days. The heat—with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees—and the strong, shifting winds are making firefighting efforts particularly difficult.

Spain is experiencing an exceptional wildfire season this year. “Since the beginning of the year, nearly 200,000 hectares have been affected,” said Sara Aagesen, Minister for Ecological Transition, on Sunday during a visit to Huelva. There have already been 40 major fires in 2026. “Last year, there were 15 at this point.”

According to the Spanish wildfire portal “Incendios Forestales,” 41 wildfires and vegetation fires were active nationwide on Monday. Most of them were raging in the Valencia region in the east—a popular vacation destination—as well as in Castile and León in the northwest of the country. However, the regions of Andalusia, Catalonia, and Castile-La Mancha were also affected.