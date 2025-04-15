Do you feel discriminated against by car insurance premiums? A study by Comparis shows the results. sda

Car insurers are under pressure: a survey by comparis.ch shows that the majority of the Swiss population is calling for a move away from discriminatory tariffs - despite possible additional costs.

A majority of the Swiss population is against taking gender and nationality into account when calculating car insurance premiums.

Support is particularly strong in French-speaking Switzerland and among young adults.

79.4 percent of foreign respondents feel that higher premiums for foreigners are unfair.

The majority of all respondents see accident history as the most important rate factor.

According to Comparis, non-discriminatory pricing would reduce premiums for foreigners by around 12.5 percent. Show more

In Switzerland today, various factors determine the level of car insurance premiums. These include, for example, age, gender and nationality. In the EU, on the other hand, the anti-discrimination directive prohibits treating people differently on the basis of personal characteristics such as their origin or gender.

A representative survey by the online comparison service comparis.ch now shows:

A majority of the population also finds the consideration of nationality or gender when calculating premiums problematic.

57.3 percent of respondents are in favor of a ban on discriminatory criteria when calculating car insurance premiums.

More Romands and young people call for a ban

Support for a ban on discriminatory criteria varies significantly depending on the language region: in French-speaking Switzerland, 64.7% of respondents are in favor of a ban, compared to only 54.6% in German-speaking Switzerland. In the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland, 59.8 percent are in favor.

Age also has a clear influence on attitudes: 71.9% of 18 to 35-year-olds are in favor, 55.9% of 36 to 55-year-olds and only 43.0% of those over 56.

"The younger generation in particular is calling for a departure from the current practice in Switzerland. Insurance companies should take this social development seriously," observes Comparis mobility expert Adi Kolecic.

80 percent of foreigners find citizenship criteria unfair

The public's assessment of the higher insurance premiums for foreign nationals is critical: According to the survey, 45.4 percent of respondents consider this practice to be unfair. 24.6 percent are neutral, while 30.1 percent consider the surcharges to be fair.

However, there are regional differences: In German-speaking Switzerland, 42.9% share the view that the premiums are unfair. In French-speaking Switzerland, this figure is significantly higher at 51.3%.

The residential location also influences the perception. In urban areas, 47.5% consider the higher premiums for foreign nationals to be unfair, compared to 38.7% in rural regions.

The verdict is particularly clear for people with foreign nationality: a full 79.4% rate the surcharges as unfair.

Accident history as a decisive factor

According to the survey participants, the most important factor that should influence the premium amount is the accident history or the number of claim-free years.

72.4 percent of respondents consider this aspect to be a significant factor. In second place with 64.9 percent is the type of vehicle and in third place driving experience with 62.3 percent.

Interesting: 55.1 percent of respondents consider the age of the main driver to be an important influencing factor.

"Although a majority rejects discriminatory criteria in principle, age is often accepted as an influencing factor. Apparently it has a more comprehensible effect than nationality or gender, for example," says the Comparis mobility expert.

54.1 percent of those surveyed believe that individual driving safety should be given greater consideration than demographic factors. "Modern telematics systems have long made it possible to assess actual driving behavior," explains Kolecic. He calls for more courage from insurers to rethink pricing.

Average premium would rise if rates were adjusted

However, Kolecic also emphasizes: "Discriminating against car insurance premiums would also mean a solidarity benefit. This is because people with more favorable risk profiles would have to pay more in future to compensate for the higher risk of other groups.

Simulations show: If the criteria were aligned with the EU area, the average car insurance premium for foreign nationals would fall by around 12.5 percent. Insured persons with Swiss nationality, on the other hand, would have to pay around 5 percent more for car insurance.

"Switzerland should nevertheless ask itself whether it wants to continue to tolerate an insurance model with a discriminatory aftertaste - or whether it dares to take the step towards fairness and equal treatment," concludes Kolecic.