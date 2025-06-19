Building surveyMajority reject densification despite housing shortage
19.6.2025 - 07:57
According to a survey, the majority of the Swiss population recognizes the housing shortage. However, only a minority is prepared to accept structural consequences such as taller buildings or fewer green spaces.
Overall, 61 percent feel there is a housing shortage, but there are major differences - for example between urban and rural areas or in Italian-speaking Switzerland.
Nevertheless, a majority are against taller buildings. 70.7 percent do not want to eliminate green spaces.