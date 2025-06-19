  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Building survey Majority reject densification despite housing shortage

SDA

19.6.2025 - 07:57

61 percent of the Swiss population perceive a housing shortage in their region, according to a survey.
61 percent of the Swiss population perceive a housing shortage in their region, according to a survey.
Archive image: Keystone

According to a survey, the majority of the Swiss population recognizes the housing shortage. However, only a minority is prepared to accept structural consequences such as taller buildings or fewer green spaces.

Keystone-SDA

19.06.2025, 07:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Overall, 61 percent feel there is a housing shortage, but there are major differences - for example between urban and rural areas or in Italian-speaking Switzerland.
  • Nevertheless, a majority are against taller buildings. 70.7 percent do not want to eliminate green spaces.
Show more

61% of the population perceive a housing shortage in their region, according to a report published today by the comparison service Comparis.

The shortage is particularly noticeable in cities (68.6 percent), while it is perceived less strongly in rural areas (55.4 percent).

The problem is most pronounced in French-speaking Switzerland (65%), while it is far less noticeable in Italian-speaking Switzerland (35%).

The desire for more living space comes up against cultural and emotional hurdles. 50.7 percent of respondents reject taller buildings, while 70.7 percent do not want a reduction in green spaces.

Densification: women more skeptical than men

Women in particular (57.4 percent against high-rise buildings, 75.6 percent against the reduction of green spaces) are critical, while the majority of men are open to taller buildings (53.2 percent).

Younger and better educated people tend to be more open to building densification. In cities, 56.6 percent are in favor of taller buildings.

When it comes to objections, there is a difference in income: people with a gross monthly income of over CHF 8,000 are significantly more in favor of restrictions on objections.

"Not in my backyard"

Comparis expert Harry Büsser speaks of a conflict of objectives between housing requirements and quality of life - and a widespread "not in my backyard" attitude.

A political solution is only possible if resistance is addressed in a targeted manner, for example through more approval from women or restrictions on the objection procedure.

The representative survey was conducted in April 2025 among 1011 adults in all regions of Switzerland.

More from the department

Economy. Swiss exports to the USA slump in May

EconomySwiss exports to the USA slump in May

Banks. SNB supports measures for higher UBS equity capital

BanksSNB supports measures for higher UBS equity capital

"High danger" in AcapulcoMexico braces itself for hurricane "Erick"