61 percent of the Swiss population perceive a housing shortage in their region, according to a survey. Archive image: Keystone

According to a survey, the majority of the Swiss population recognizes the housing shortage. However, only a minority is prepared to accept structural consequences such as taller buildings or fewer green spaces.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Overall, 61 percent feel there is a housing shortage, but there are major differences - for example between urban and rural areas or in Italian-speaking Switzerland.

Nevertheless, a majority are against taller buildings. 70.7 percent do not want to eliminate green spaces. Show more

61% of the population perceive a housing shortage in their region, according to a report published today by the comparison service Comparis.

The shortage is particularly noticeable in cities (68.6 percent), while it is perceived less strongly in rural areas (55.4 percent).

The problem is most pronounced in French-speaking Switzerland (65%), while it is far less noticeable in Italian-speaking Switzerland (35%).

The desire for more living space comes up against cultural and emotional hurdles. 50.7 percent of respondents reject taller buildings, while 70.7 percent do not want a reduction in green spaces.

Densification: women more skeptical than men

Women in particular (57.4 percent against high-rise buildings, 75.6 percent against the reduction of green spaces) are critical, while the majority of men are open to taller buildings (53.2 percent).

Younger and better educated people tend to be more open to building densification. In cities, 56.6 percent are in favor of taller buildings.

When it comes to objections, there is a difference in income: people with a gross monthly income of over CHF 8,000 are significantly more in favor of restrictions on objections.

"Not in my backyard"

Comparis expert Harry Büsser speaks of a conflict of objectives between housing requirements and quality of life - and a widespread "not in my backyard" attitude.

A political solution is only possible if resistance is addressed in a targeted manner, for example through more approval from women or restrictions on the objection procedure.

The representative survey was conducted in April 2025 among 1011 adults in all regions of Switzerland.