Preventive vaccinations can save many lives - an analysis now shows this for malaria in children. (archive picture) Keystone

According to an analysis, a malaria vaccination program in three African countries has reduced the death rate among young children by 13 percent. Researchers see even more potential.

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This is because vaccination coverage for the first three doses was only between 71 and 83 percent of all eligible children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, the effect could possibly be increased if the fourth dose was administered more frequently at around two years of age: According to the data presented in the specialist journal "The Lancet", vaccination coverage here was only just under 40 percent.

The team led by Victor Mwapasa from the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences in Blantyre (Malawi) and Kwaku Poku Asante from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine in London explain that the real burden of malaria-related mortality is difficult to measure directly. "Many deaths occur at home before a medical diagnosis is possible; even in hospital it is often difficult to determine whether malaria was a direct or contributory cause of death or an accidental infection."

The researchers therefore determined the general mortality rate of all children of vaccine-eligible age in the areas studied, excluding only deaths from injuries. Because the conditions of the group studied and the comparison group were otherwise largely the same, the differences in the death rate are presumably due to the malaria vaccination.

Areas in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi included

The study region included 66 areas in Ghana, 46 areas in Kenya and 46 areas in Malawi, a total of 158 individual areas (mostly administrative units). These areas were randomly divided into the study group where the malaria vaccine RTS,S/AS01E was part of the standard infant immunization schedule and a comparison group where this was not the case. The malaria vaccinations were given - on a voluntary basis - to children in Ghana and Kenya at the ages of 6, 7, 9 and 24 months, and to children in Malawi at the ages of 5, 6, 7 and 22 months.

Between 2019 and 2023, a total of almost 1.3 million children received the first vaccination dose, with slightly fewer receiving the following two vaccination rounds. The fourth vaccination dose was only administered to 436,527 children, which was just under 40 percent of all eligible children. For all children who could have received three vaccine doses according to age, the death rate in the study group was 13 percent lower than in the comparison group.

Even better results possible

"It is expected that further improvements in the vaccination rate for the first and fourth doses, particularly in lower-income households and in areas with the highest malaria prevalence, would lead to a correspondingly greater effect," write the study authors.

To document deaths, the researchers worked with a network of more than 26,000 local reporters who reported deaths in their communities. Members of the research team visited the families of the dead children to learn about the causes of death. They also carefully monitored whether other measures that could influence mortality were being used.

"This showed that vaccination coverage for other routine immunizations, use of insecticide-treated bed nets, and access to health care were comparable in the study and comparison areas throughout the evaluation period," the study states.

The research team therefore considers it proven that the malaria vaccinations were able to prevent around one in eight deaths from malaria in the study area. "The results underline the urgency of accelerating the use of malaria vaccines in areas of Africa where malaria remains a major cause of child mortality," the researchers emphasize in their study.