Contrary to previous threats by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not appear to be at risk of arrest during a trip to the city for the time being.

ARCHIVE – New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at the Knockdown Center in New York to mark his first 100 days in office. Photo: Andres Kudacki/FR170905 AP/dpa

A legal review had concluded that the city had no way to enforce the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Netanyahu, Mamdani said in a video posted on the X platform. “My administration has examined all options available under current law.” Netanyahu is nevertheless “not welcome in New York City.”

During the election campaign, the Democrat had announced that he would have Netanyahu arrested if he were elected mayor. Later, he adopted a more cautious tone and said he would explore the options. Netanyahu is expected to attend the UN General Debate in New York in September.

The U.S. Does Not Recognize the International Criminal Court

Since November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on charges of war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu strongly denies the allegations.

In the video, Mamdani addresses the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. He argues that the administration has the authority to execute the arrest warrant. However, Trump had already categorically ruled that out. Like Israel, the United States does not recognize the court and is therefore not bound by its decisions.