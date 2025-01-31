A young driver tried to evade an Austrian police checkpoint. Symbolbild: Keystone

During the daring escape from the police, the speeding driver, his passenger, two police officers and another road user were injured. The list of offenses is long.

A 20-year-old in Austria tried to escape from the police at 250 km/h after a traffic stop. In the end, five people - including two police officers - were injured, some of them seriously, as the authorities reported.

On the run, the young man ignored red lights, overtook on the hard shoulder on the highway and did not take his foot off the accelerator even in the fog. Despite poor visibility, he was driving at 190 kilometers per hour, according to the police.

Finally, he crashed into several vehicles at an intersection in the Wels area of Upper Austria, including the car of a police plainclothes patrol. A policeman, a policewoman and a driver were injured. The speeding driver and his passenger also suffered injuries.

The car was not registered for traffic, the license plates were stolen and the speeding driver did not have a driver's license.