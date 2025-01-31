  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Wild chase in Austria Man (20) flees from police at 250 km/h - five injured

dpa

31.1.2025 - 10:02

A young driver tried to evade an Austrian police checkpoint.
A young driver tried to evade an Austrian police checkpoint.
Symbolbild: Keystone

During the daring escape from the police, the speeding driver, his passenger, two police officers and another road user were injured. The list of offenses is long.

DPA

31.01.2025, 10:02

31.01.2025, 10:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Austria, a 20-year-old had a wild chase with the police.
  • The driver sped off at 250 km/h and disregarded red lights, among other things, during his escape.
  • The drive ended in an accident that left five people injured.
Show more

A 20-year-old in Austria tried to escape from the police at 250 km/h after a traffic stop. In the end, five people - including two police officers - were injured, some of them seriously, as the authorities reported.

On the run, the young man ignored red lights, overtook on the hard shoulder on the highway and did not take his foot off the accelerator even in the fog. Despite poor visibility, he was driving at 190 kilometers per hour, according to the police.

Finally, he crashed into several vehicles at an intersection in the Wels area of Upper Austria, including the car of a police plainclothes patrol. A policeman, a policewoman and a driver were injured. The speeding driver and his passenger also suffered injuries.

The car was not registered for traffic, the license plates were stolen and the speeding driver did not have a driver's license.

More from the department

Avalanche deaths. Two ski tourers die in avalanche accident in Davos

Avalanche deathsTwo ski tourers die in avalanche accident in Davos

"This is just sick"Dispute between Sarah Engels and Laura Rypa escalates

Ship salvage. New attempt to salvage the

Ship salvageNew attempt to salvage the "Säntis" from Lake Constance fails