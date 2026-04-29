The Zurich cantonal police were deployed in Volketswil with heavily armed forces. Keystone/Urs Flueeler (Symbolbild)

The Zurich cantonal police deployed heavily armed forces in Volketswil on Wednesday evening. A man had taken aim at passers-by. A 48-year-old Swiss man was arrested.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich cantonal police arrested a 48-year-old man in Volketswil on Wednesday evening.

A person had previously been reported to the police who was aiming at passers-by from his balcony.

"Various firearms" were seized in the Swiss man's apartment.

The exact background to the incident is being investigated. Show more

A man pointed a gun at people from his balcony in Volketswil ZH on Wednesday evening, triggering a major police operation. The 48-year-old Swiss national was arrested and the weapon confiscated, according to the Zurich cantonal police.

The police received a report shortly after 5.30 p.m. that a person was pointing a gun at people from the balcony of an apartment on Rütiweg, it added. Several patrols from the cantonal police as well as officers from the Uster, Dübendorf, Pfäffikon region and Illnau-Effretikon municipal police forces were deployed to Volketswil. Specialists made contact with the man at the scene.

The 48-year-old was arrested at around 8.20 pm. "Various firearms" were also seized in the apartment. The police were initially unable to specify how many and what type of weapons were involved. This is the subject of the ongoing investigation.