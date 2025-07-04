A man has died in an accident in Walenstadt SG. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A fatal accident has occurred in the St. Gallen municipality of Walenstadt. A 60-year-old man lost his life.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 60-year-old man had a fatal accident with a shovel excavator in Walenstadtberg (village in the municipality of Walenstadt) on Friday morning. He fell down a slope while maneuvering backwards, causing his vehicle to roll over several times, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police.

The man was thrown out of the vehicle in the accident. Despite immediate resuscitation by people present and subsequent first aid on site by Rega, the man died at the scene of the accident, according to the statement.

The Swiss national, who lives in the region, was working on a gravel path in front of the parking lot at the Paxmal peace memorial.