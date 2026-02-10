A 65-year-old man from the canton of St.Gallen fell victim to a telephone scam at the end of January. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A 65-year-old man from St. Gallen was defrauded of over half a million francs in a telephone scam. The police warn against this scam.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 65-year-old man from the canton of St. Gallen was the victim of a telephone scam at the end of January.

The perpetrators used remote access to gain access to his computer and account and stole over half a million francs.

The police warn against such scam calls and advise people never to grant access to strangers. Show more

In the canton of St. Gallen, a 65-year-old man fell victim to a telephone scam at the end of January. Between 26 and 29 January 2026, an unknown perpetrator gained access to his computer via a remote access program and stole more than half a million francs, as the St. Gallen cantonal police reported in a press release.

The fraudster pretended to be an employee of the man's bank on the phone and claimed that there had been a security incident on his account. In order to fix the alleged problem, the victim was asked to install the AnyDesk software. This gave the perpetrators access to the victim's computer and online banking.

Police warn

The St. Gallen cantonal police issue an urgent warning about this currently increasing scam. No bank, authority or police ever demand remote access, passwords or personal data.

In the event of suspicious calls, the police recommend hanging up immediately and contacting the institution concerned via the official telephone number. Older people in particular should be informed about this type of fraud.

Despite a few successful cases, the prevention work is having an effect: in 2025, fewer than twenty successful telephone scams involving financial losses were reported to the police. At the same time, they registered over a thousand attempted but failed cases of fraud.

