  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fatal accident in Lausanne Man (85) is trapped under construction machine - dead

SDA

11.6.2025 - 12:35

The Lausanne city police had to respond to a death on a construction site on Tuesday.
The Lausanne city police had to respond to a death on a construction site on Tuesday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident occurred in Lausanne on Tuesday. An 85-year-old man was trapped under a construction machine.

Keystone-SDA

11.06.2025, 12:35

An 85-year-old man died in an accident on a construction site in Lausanne on Tuesday. For reasons that are still unclear, he was trapped under a construction machine in the La Riponne district at midday and suffered serious injuries to his legs.

The injured man was transported by ambulance to Chuv University Hospital, where he died in the evening, according to the Lausanne municipal police on Wednesday. The Vaud public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

More from the department

Environment. Bern culls rhinoceros beetles for the first time

EnvironmentBern culls rhinoceros beetles for the first time

Middle East. Federal Councillor Cassis meets Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar

Middle EastFederal Councillor Cassis meets Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar

Vatican. Pope prays for victims of Graz

VaticanPope prays for victims of Graz