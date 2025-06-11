The Lausanne city police had to respond to a death on a construction site on Tuesday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident occurred in Lausanne on Tuesday. An 85-year-old man was trapped under a construction machine.

Keystone-SDA SDA

An 85-year-old man died in an accident on a construction site in Lausanne on Tuesday. For reasons that are still unclear, he was trapped under a construction machine in the La Riponne district at midday and suffered serious injuries to his legs.

The injured man was transported by ambulance to Chuv University Hospital, where he died in the evening, according to the Lausanne municipal police on Wednesday. The Vaud public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.