Unusual scenes unfolded Tuesday at the Zurich District Court: The 53-year-old Hungarian man, who was on trial for the murder of a bartender, lay in a hospital bed throughout the trial. He is receiving palliative care.

A 53-year-old Hungarian man is standing trial for murder. He is now a patient with terminal cancer. He is facing trial from his hospital bed. (File photo)

“I’m in pain, just like every day,” said the former electrician at the start of the trial. But he felt capable of getting through the trial. On a table next to the bed lay the medications he would need during the trial, including morphine. Several paramedics and police officers were monitoring the 53-year-old.

The defendant has cancer and is currently being held at the Bauma ZH Care Center, a facility for inmates with health impairments. There, he is receiving only palliative care because, after having already undergone chemotherapy, he refuses immunotherapy. He is, however, firmly convinced that the doctors want to let him die.

"The perpetrator always comes back"

The prosecutor accuses him of stabbing to death the bartender at the “Lugano Bar” in the Langstrasse neighborhood on August 30, 2023. A witness described the killing as a veritable slaughter and compared it to the shower scene in the thriller “Psycho.” “The victim bled to death in agony.”

Surveillance cameras showed the suspect leaving the bar after the crime. He fled to a foreign country but soon returned to Zurich. A little more than two months after the crime, police were able to arrest the Hungarian man less than 100 meters from the crime scene. “The perpetrator always returns to the crime scene,” the prosecutor said.

The knife used to stab the bartender was found on the defendant’s nightstand in Hungary. The police also found the clothes that appeared in the surveillance footage. The defendant claims this is not evidence. He says he bought the pants at a discount store—many other people have them, too. Furthermore, the surveillance footage might not be accurate. The distance from the nose to the chin is incorrect.

His remarks on Tuesday were rambling for long stretches, leading those present to doubt whether he was truly fit to stand trial. He spoke of stolen Bitcoin accounts and an invention that he claimed to have sold to the wife of race car driver Michael Schumacher. He also claimed to be the inventor of the LED light.

Therapy probably won't help

The expert report prepared in connection with the murder trial describes the man as “unpredictable and prone to violence.” He suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. In addition, he has a personality disorder with antisocial and paranoid traits.

The prosecution is seeking a 16-year prison sentence for murder and involuntary commitment. In addition, he is to be deported from the country for 15 years. The prosecutor does not consider therapy to be effective. The defendant is described as aggressive, shows no insight into his illness, and refuses to take antipsychotic medication. The likelihood of successful treatment is “very low.”

His attorney demanded a full acquittal as well as compensation for the wrongful imprisonment. He argued that his client could not be conclusively identified as the perpetrator and that the evidence was insufficient to support a conviction.

If the court nevertheless finds the defendant guilty, an inpatient treatment program would be appropriate. Furthermore, the deportation order should be for only 10 years, rather than the 15 years requested by the prosecutor.

In Search of "Debora"

According to the indictment, the motive for the crime was that the 53-year-old was firmly convinced that the bartender at the “Lugano Bar” was hindering his search for a woman named “Debora” and a child they had together.

It is unclear whether the woman even exists. An expert report from as early as 2016 diagnosed him with “delusional relationship ideas.” In other words, he imagines relationships that do not exist. During questioning on Tuesday, he denied having been looking for a “Debora.” However, a cardboard sign was found in his apartment that read, “Debora, come here, I’ll help.”

It is still unclear when the district court will announce its verdict.