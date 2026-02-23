Forensics specialists were deployed at the house on Monday. dpa

A man cannot reach his tenants in Upper Franconia and calls the police. The officers find four bodies in the apartment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Upper Franconia, a 52-year-old father is said to have shot his wife, his 14-year-old son, his 6-year-old daughter and then himself.

Police officers found the four bodies in an apartment on Friday evening after the landlord alerted the officers because he was unable to reach the family.

Investigators are now examining the background to the crime, evaluating evidence and have so far seen no evidence of other people involved. Show more

A family man is said to have shot his wife, two children and himself in Upper Franconia. Police officers found the four bodies on Friday evening in an apartment in Strullendorf in the district of Bamberg, officials announced on Monday. The dead were the 52-year-old father, his 49-year-old wife, their 14-year-old son and their 6-year-old daughter.

The 52-year-old German owned several firearms and also had a firearms license, the investigators said. According to a police spokesman, the man was a hunter and sport shooter. It initially remained unclear which weapons were involved.

Neighbors had reported a conspicuous smell to the landlord

The police and public prosecutor's office said that the background to the crime still had to be determined. Among other things, traces still need to be evaluated. According to a police spokesperson, an autopsy of the bodies is planned for Tuesday. So far, there are no indications that other people may have been involved in the crime.

According to the information, the family's landlord had called the police because he could not reach his tenants and was worried. Tenants in the apartment building had previously noticed a noticeable odor, a police spokesman said. The landlord reacted to this.

Officers then found the four bodies in the apartment in the block of apartments near the edge of the forest on Friday evening. The exact time of death initially remained unclear. A forensic examination of the bodies will provide further information.