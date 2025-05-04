Three people died in the serious accident. Foto-Handout: dpa

A car hits a parked truck at high speed. It is immediately engulfed in flames. Many rescue workers rush to the scene of the accident, but for some they arrive too late.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three people were killed in a serious traffic accident near Freiburg on Saturday evening.

Two children were among the victims.

A car carrying seven people crashed into a truck in a parking lot and caught fire. Show more

Three people have died as a result of an accident near Fribourg, including two children. A car carrying seven people presumably hit a parked truck at high speed in a parking lot parallel to the main road and immediately caught fire, according to police and the public prosecutor's office.

Witnesses were able to rescue all seven people from the burning vehicle, they said. However, a 27-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident. A 13-year-old girl later died in hospital.

Rescue helicopter in action

The 46-year-old driver, a 34-year-old woman and two boys aged 3 and 7 were also seriously injured and taken to hospital, according to a police spokesperson. Rescue helicopters were among those deployed.

The woman and the 46-year-old are the parents of the children. The 27-year-old is also related to them. The exact relationship still needs to be clarified.

Parking lot entrance not recognized?

"Details of the exact cause of the accident are still unclear," the investigators said. According to the police spokesperson, the entrance to the parking lot is so close to the main road that this could easily be mistaken. The accident happened on Saturday evening at around 10.50 pm.

Around 35 full-time and volunteer members of the German Red Cross (DRK) and Malteser were deployed, according to the police. In addition to several emergency doctors, a crisis intervention team was also on site.