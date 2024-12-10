Patrols and the cantonal police rapid reaction force are deployed. Keystone

A large-scale police operation has been underway in Lausanne's railroad station district since Tuesday morning. A man and a woman have barricaded themselves inside the Vaud asylum center.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A police operation is currently underway in Lausanne.

A man and a woman have barricaded themselves inside an asylum center. Show more

A spokeswoman for the Vaud cantonal police confirmed a corresponding report by the news portal 24heures.ch to the news agency Keystone-SDA. An intervention is underway in the Rue du Simplon. Patrols and a rapid intervention unit of the cantonal police are on the scene, it said.

The police initially had no information about the motives of the entrenched people. For security reasons, the police closed several streets near the station. The ambulance and fire department were also called out as a precaution.

As pictures from the news portal also show, the fire department has set up a large inflatable jumping pad for rescuing people from the building.

SDA