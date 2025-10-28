The plane was diverted to Boston, where the suspect was arrested. (symbolic image) dpa

The 363 passengers on board a Lufthansa plane actually wanted to fly from Chicago to Frankfurt. But a passenger ruined the plan. Now there are new details about the incident.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A passenger on a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Frankfurt injured two teenagers with a metal fork and assaulted other people.

The plane was diverted to Boston, where the man was arrested.

He faces up to ten years in prison. Show more

New details have emerged following the unscheduled landing of a Lufthansa plane: according to the US Attorney's Office, a passenger injured two teenagers with a metal fork on the flight from Chicago to Frankfurt. The 28-year-old hit one of the 17-year-olds on the shoulder and the other on the back of the head on Saturday, according to the authorities in the state of Massachusetts.

When the crew intervened, the man imitated a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger, the statement said. He then punched a woman and tried to do the same to a crew member. Several media outlets had previously reported this.

The plane was diverted and the suspect arrested

The plane was diverted to Boston, where the suspect was arrested, it added. He is accused of assault with a dangerous weapon on board an aircraft. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.

Lufthansa confirmed that a plane had had to turn around because of a "recalcitrant passenger", but did not say exactly what had happened and referred to the local law enforcement authorities. RTL had reported that a passenger had gone on a rampage on board and attacked several people. One person was reportedly slightly injured.

According to Lufthansa, hotel accommodation was organized and replacement flights booked for the other 362 passengers. They were also offered psychological support from a specially trained team.