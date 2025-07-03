Man attacks passengers on ICE - several injured - Gallery Forensic investigators were on duty after the attack on the ICE train. Image: dpa The train stopped on the open track in Lower Bavaria. Image: dpa The ICE train came to a halt on the open track near Straßkirchen after the attack. Image: dpa Police spokesman Günther Tomaschko provided information at the scene. Image: dpa Man attacks passengers on ICE - several injured - Gallery Forensic investigators were on duty after the attack on the ICE train. Image: dpa The train stopped on the open track in Lower Bavaria. Image: dpa The ICE train came to a halt on the open track near Straßkirchen after the attack. Image: dpa Police spokesman Günther Tomaschko provided information at the scene. Image: dpa

Around 500 people are traveling on an ICE train from Hamburg to Vienna when a man suddenly attacks several passengers. The attacker and three victims come from the same country.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man slightly injured four people on an ICE train on its way from Hamburg to Vienna on Thursday.

According to the police in Straubing, Lower Bavaria, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. near Strasskirchen.

The man had injured the people with dangerous objects. He was arrested. Show more

Three of the four people injured in an attack on an ICE train near the Lower Bavarian town of Strasskirchen are Syrian, like the alleged attacker. This was announced by the police. The injured are men aged 15, 24 and 51. The nationality of the fourth victim, a 38-year-old passenger, was not yet known. Fellow passengers reacted with presence of mind: when police officers arrested the suspect, passengers had already overpowered him.

This is how police spokesman Günther Tomaschko later described the investigators' initial findings on the events in the ICE train, which was parked on the open track near Strasskirchen after the attack. As to why the man attacked his fellow passengers, Tomaschko initially said nothing, referring to the ongoing investigation.

Suspect is Syrian - three of the injured also

According to Tomaschko, the suspect is a 20-year-old Syrian. He is receiving medical treatment and is in police custody. Three of the four injured passengers are also people of Syrian nationality aged between 15 and 51. According to initial police reports, no one's life is in danger.

According to the police, passengers who were not questioned by investigators as witnesses or injured in the attack were eventually able to take one of the ICE train sections to the station in Strasskirchen. A special care center was set up in a gymnasium there.

Emergency carers for potentially traumatized passengers

In addition to numerous emergency services and two helicopters, the Bavarian Red Cross (BRK) announced that many units of the care service and psychosocial emergency care were also deployed. The aim was also to help uninjured but possibly traumatized passengers.

According to the BRK, the emergency services were alerted at around 2.00 pm. Passengers had activated the emergency stop after the attack, whereupon the ICE came to a halt near Strasskirchen in the Straubing-Bogen district.

Deutsche Bahn expresses sympathy - and thanks

The railroad line was initially closed. Deutsche Bahn expressed its sympathy for those affected and their relatives. "Our thoughts and sympathy are with the injured and all those who now have to come to terms with what they have experienced," said a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson. "We wish all those affected a speedy and full recovery." He also thanked the emergency services for the quick arrest of the suspect.

Unsere Gedanken und unser Mitgefühl sind bei den Verletzten und allen, die das Erlebte nun verarbeiten müssen. Allen Betroffenen wünschen wir eine schnelle und vollständige Genesung. Die Behörden ermitteln aktuell die Hintergründe. https://t.co/efuXc7aNKi @polizeiNB — Deutsche Bahn AG (@DB_Presse) July 3, 2025

The background to the attack initially remained unclear. The investigation was "still in full swing", the police announced on Platform X.