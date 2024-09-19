The alleged perpetrator was arrested. No information was given about the man's motives.
Witnesses reportedly told the police that the man had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) and attacked people indiscriminately. Some Islamist extremists use the phrase as a battle cry. In doing so, they virtually hijack the central religious formula of Islam, which has been used by Muslims worldwide for centuries.
The incident took place in the late evening near the Erasmus Bridge in the city center. According to witnesses, a 32-year-old fitness trainer overpowered and disarmed the man, the media reported. He told TV station NOS that the attacker had two long knives with him.