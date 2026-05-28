A 31-year-old man attacked and injured three passers-by with a knife at Winterthur main station on Thursday morning. The cantonal police have not yet announced whether he is known to the police.

A 31-year-old man attacked several passers-by with a knife at Winterthur main station. The police were able to arrest him.

When asked by Keystone-SDA, a police spokesperson also refused to confirm that the Swiss man had shouted "Allahu Akbar", as several media outlets had reported. The spokesman was also unable to provide any information on the Swiss man's mental state.

The attack occurred at 08.30 am. The man stabbed three men in different places at the main station. One of them was seriously injured, two moderately. They are 28, 43 and 52 years old. The three Swiss nationals were taken to hospital.

The police immediately cordoned off a large area around the Old Town exit of the station. The barriers have now been removed. The cantonal police will provide further information in the afternoon.