A rioting man bit off a piece of a policewoman's ear in Cologne. The 40-year-old also injured two other female officers and one male officer on Friday morning, some of them seriously, according to the police. The 26-year-old had to undergo surgery on her ear.
The 40-year-old had previously injured a passer-by on the forehead with a key in the Ehrenfeld district. He was so aggressive towards the emergency services that they reportedly used a Taser.
When this had no effect, they brought the man to the ground, where he bit and struck out. The man was arrested.