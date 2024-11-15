A man has injured several people in Cologne, including a policewoman who had part of her ear bitten off. KEYSTONE

A man has injured several people in Cologne. He first attacked passers-by, then bit off part of a policewoman's ear and injured two other officers.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Cologne, a rampaging man bit off a piece of a policewoman's ear.

The 26-year-old policewoman then had to undergo surgery.

Before that, the man attacked passers-by with a key. Show more

A rioting man bit off a piece of a policewoman's ear in Cologne. The 40-year-old also injured two other female officers and one male officer on Friday morning, some of them seriously, according to the police. The 26-year-old had to undergo surgery on her ear.

The 40-year-old had previously injured a passer-by on the forehead with a key in the Ehrenfeld district. He was so aggressive towards the emergency services that they reportedly used a Taser.

When this had no effect, they brought the man to the ground, where he bit and struck out. The man was arrested.

SDA