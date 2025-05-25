  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Incredible experience: whale jumps out of the water Man blows into a horned mussel and receives an answer from the sea

Nicole Agostini

25.5.2025

Blow into a horned mussel and wait for an answer. Have you always wanted to do this? This man is fulfilling his dream in Hawaii - but he has no idea what will happen shortly afterwards.

25.05.2025, 18:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A woman on a sailing boat films a man blowing into a horn conch.
  • Then they experience the blue miracle: you have to watch the video, but with sound please.
  • The video was filmed in Hawaii and went viral on social media. It reached over 1 million views.
Show more

It could be a movie scene from the Disney films "Vaiana" or "Vaiana 2". But this time it's real: a man sits on a sailing boat and blows into a horn conch. Then he waits. For what?

After a short wait, the man, who was filmed by a woman in the video, receives an answer. And it's unforgettable: no wonder the video has reached over 1 million views on social media. You must watch the video with sound.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Shocking moment in Patagonia. Whale swallows kayaker - and spits him out again

Shocking moment in PatagoniaWhale swallows kayaker - and spits him out again