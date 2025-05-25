Blow into a horned mussel and wait for an answer. Have you always wanted to do this? This man is fulfilling his dream in Hawaii - but he has no idea what will happen shortly afterwards.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman on a sailing boat films a man blowing into a horn conch.

Then they experience the blue miracle: you have to watch the video, but with sound please.

The video was filmed in Hawaii and went viral on social media. It reached over 1 million views. Show more

It could be a movie scene from the Disney films "Vaiana" or "Vaiana 2". But this time it's real: a man sits on a sailing boat and blows into a horn conch. Then he waits. For what?

After a short wait, the man, who was filmed by a woman in the video, receives an answer. And it's unforgettable: no wonder the video has reached over 1 million views on social media. You must watch the video with sound.

