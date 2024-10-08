  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Hungry burglar Man breaks into daycare center and cooks noodles

dpa

8.10.2024 - 09:56

The man is said to have cooked pasta in the kitchen of the daycare center. (symbolic image)
The man is said to have cooked pasta in the kitchen of the daycare center. (symbolic image)
dpa

An alarm is triggered at a daycare center on Monday evening. The reason: a particularly hungry burglar.

08.10.2024, 09:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 24-year-old burglar broke into a daycare center in Gernsheim to cook pasta and prepare eggs.
  • The man set off an alarm and was arrested by the police on the spot without having prepared any further loot.
  • He is now being investigated for particularly serious theft.
Show more

An apparently hungry burglar broke into a daycare center - only to cook noodles and crack eggs. "We have no indication that he had anything else in mind," said a police spokesman on Tuesday. According to the statement, the 24-year-old had not prepared any other loot on Monday evening in Gernsheim, Hesse (D).

According to a statement, the man had forced his way into the building via a window and triggered an alarm. The police were informed and arrested the 24-year-old on the spot. He is now being prosecuted for particularly serious theft.

dpa

More from the department

USA.

USA"I am the product": fashion designer Ralph Lauren turns 85

Science. Enormous influence of Nobel Prize-winning research today

ScienceEnormous influence of Nobel Prize-winning research today

Science. Nobel Prize in Physics to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton

ScienceNobel Prize in Physics to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton