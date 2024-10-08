An apparently hungry burglar broke into a daycare center - only to cook noodles and crack eggs. "We have no indication that he had anything else in mind," said a police spokesman on Tuesday. According to the statement, the 24-year-old had not prepared any other loot on Monday evening in Gernsheim, Hesse (D).
According to a statement, the man had forced his way into the building via a window and triggered an alarm. The police were informed and arrested the 24-year-old on the spot. He is now being prosecuted for particularly serious theft.