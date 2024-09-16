Because he couldn't cope with the break-up, a man sent naked photos of his ex-girlfriend to her fiancée. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

After the end of their relationship, a man blackmailed his much younger ex-girlfriend with secret sex videos. As a result, two of the woman's engagements broke off. The man was convicted by summary penalty order.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A now 60-year-old man secretly made video recordings during sex with a woman 30 years his junior.

After the break-up, he blackmailed his ex-girlfriend with the recordings. Among other things, this caused two of the woman's engagements to break off.

The man has now been convicted by summary penalty order and must pay CHF 15,000. Show more

A 60-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were in a relationship for three years. Unbeknownst to the woman, the man filmed the sex - and repeatedly used the videos as leverage after the relationship ended in 2015. The blackmail is said to have caused two of the ex-girlfriend's engagements to fail, reports "20 Minuten" about the case from the canton of St. Gallen.

The man has now been sentenced to a fine of CHF 3,000 for his crimes. He must also pay compensation of CHF 1,500 as well as almost CHF 10,000 for expenses, fees and defense costs.

Nude photos sent to new boyfriend

After the relationship ended in 2015, the man had threatened his ex-partner several times to send intimate videos and photos to relatives and friends, according to "20 Minuten". He had threatened not to leave her alone.

When the woman then blocked him on all social media platforms, he created a new Facebook profile and continued to send her videos and photos. Among other things, he is said to have sent photos and videos showing her naked to the woman's boyfriend at the time in 2022.

The accused apparently also sent her a screenshot showing how he was about to publish an intimate photo of the two of them on her mother's Facebook page. In order to prevent this, his ex-partner reportedly felt compelled to meet with the man against her will.