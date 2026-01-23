For nearly 20 years, tourists believed they were visiting an ancient Roman amphitheater near Vicenza. In fact, the structure was a modern fake, and visitors paid up to 40 euros to tour it. Its builder has now been convicted.

An Italian man had a purported ancient Roman amphitheater built in the province of Vicenza and charged up to 40 euros for guided tours. He has now been sentenced to prison for art forgery and illegal construction.

Here's what it's all about For nearly 20 years, an Italian man pretended to own an ancient Roman amphitheater near Vicenza and charged up to 40 euros for guided tours.

The supposed ruin was made of modern materials such as concrete, fiberglass, and in some cases even papier-mâché. The accompanying story about Julius Caesar and Cleopatra was entirely fictional.

The builder was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for art forgery and illegal construction. In addition, the municipality is seeking 560,000 euros in damages. Summary created with

For years, tourists in Arcugnano, near Vicenza, were shown what was claimed to be an ancient Roman amphitheater. Now it’s clear: The structure was a modern forgery—partly even made of papier-mâché. The owner of the fake amphitheater, Franco Malosso von Rosenfranz, was convicted of illegal construction and art forgery.

For nearly twenty years, the structure was considered a spectacular archaeological discovery—a hidden Roman amphitheater in the hills of the province of Vicenza. The story told about it linked Julius Caesar, Cleopatra, and even Juliet Capulet from Shakespeare’s *Romeo and Juliet*. In reality, however, it was a modern structure made of artificial materials that had been turned into a tourist attraction with the help of a completely fabricated story.

The structure in question is the so-called Berico Maritime Amphitheater in Arcugnano, near Vicenza. Its builder, 69-year-old Franco Malosso von Rosenfranz, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. The court found him guilty of illegal construction and art forgery, according to various Italian media reports.

According to the investigation, Malosso had been promoting the site for years as a sensational archaeological discovery. He claimed it was one of the oldest and largest amphitheaters in the world. He charged visitors up to 40 euros per person for guided tours.

A fantasy story featuring Caesar and Cleopatra

Malosso spun a fanciful tale about the supposed amphitheater. He claimed that the structure had been built in 393 AD and that Julius Caesar had visited it with Cleopatra upon his return from Egypt. Historically, this is impossible: Caesar died as early as 44 B.C.—about 400 years before the site was supposedly built.

Julia Capulet from Shakespeare's *Romeo and Juliet* has also been associated with the town, even though her story is traditionally set in Verona, not Vicenza.

Modern materials instead of ancient ruins

The investigation revealed that the supposed amphitheater had no archaeological origins whatsoever. Instead, experts found concrete columns, plaster statues, and structures made of fiberglass and papier-mâché. Carved stone blocks and stucco were intended to give the impression of an ancient ruin. The site covered an area of approximately 5,000 square meters.

According to investigators, a hill was even reshaped for the construction. Historical satellite images also showed that there had been no ancient structure there previously.

Even tourism advertisements fell for the hoax

At one point, the structure was even officially recognized as a tourist attraction. The municipality included it in its tourism promotional materials and visitor information before doubts arose about its authenticity.

In 2016, the Carabinieri unit specializing in the protection of cultural property and the historic preservation authorities intervened. Following their investigation, the site was seized. Archaeologists ruled out the possibility that it was an ancient archaeological site.

Municipality Seeks Damages

In addition to the prison sentence, the municipality of Arcugnano is seeking approximately 560,000 euros in damages. Furthermore, the facility could be demolished and the site restored to its original condition.

This case illustrates how a convincingly told story led even government officials and tourists to believe, for years, that a modern structure was a Roman monument dating back thousands of years.