Matthew Betancourt keeps finding valuable pieces that sell for next to nothing in second-hand stores. @RetroToyEnvy

Jeweller discovers a bangle in a second-hand store for 2.99 dollars. A short time later, he sells the gold and silver piece for 480 dollars. The find is no coincidence, the man is a professional in this field.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Professional jewelry dealer Matthew Betancourt discovers a bangle in a second-hand store for 2.99 dollars that was originally worth 750 dollars.

He later sells the piece of jewelry for 480 dollars (approx. 424 francs) on eBay.

Regular visits to second-hand stores and thorough research can help you identify valuable items and sell them on.

On his social media channels, he gives tips on how to find and recognize valuable pieces. Show more

What a find! The connoisseur quickly realizes that the bangle that the second-hand store owner takes off the rack is worth more than the 2.99 dollars on the price tag.

He then takes a closer look and discovers that he has made a great find here: an engraving with the number 750 stands for 18-carat gold, while the marking 925 indicates sterling silver, i.e. 92.5 percent pure silver.

With a little research, he finds out that the bangle comes from the David Yurman label. It was originally sold for 750 dollars in the label's online store, as he told Newsweek magazine, which reported on his find.

Professional second-hand jewelry dealer

The lucky man is called Matthew Betancourt, is 37 years old and comes from Rhode Island, New York. He has been trading in jewelry for 15 years. He later expanded his business to include toys and collectibles. Under the handle @RetroToyEnvy, he draws attention to his business on YouTube and Tiktok.

Betancourt buys the bracelet for the advertised 2.99 dollars, estimating its resale value at 500 dollars as it is used. In the end, he sells the piece of jewelry for 480 dollars on eBay. He achieves higher revenues with fixed prices than with auctions, he explained to Newsweek magazine, which reported on the find.

It was not the first time that Betancourt had come across valuable pieces on his forays through second-hand stores. He previously found another gold bracelet and a solid gold key, which he sold for around 2,000 dollars in 2010.

How the expert finds valuable pieces

Betancourt emphasizes that as a reseller, his main goal is to educate others about reselling. He helps people recognize valuable items and shows them how they can make money through second-hand markets.

To find designer and luxury jewelry in thrift stores, extensive research is crucial, Betancourt says. "The more you know about brands, materials and markings, the better you can identify valuable pieces. Studying market trends can also be very helpful."

And finally, it is important to be persistent and consistent. "Frequent visits to second-hand stores, estate sales and flea markets increase the chances of finding valuable items."

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.