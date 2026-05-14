A municipal employee in Varesotto, Italy, has been reported for allegedly working in Switzerland during his working hours. According to investigations, he first clocked in at the town hall and then drove to his job in the canton of Ticino.
The man is accused of 18 unjustified absences, as reported by the Ansa news agency. The employee of the maintenance service for public green spaces has already received notification of the conclusion of the preliminary investigation.
By comparing camera footage and telephone data, the investigators were able to reconstruct the movements of the unfaithful employee. According to the indictment, the man drove to the town hall in a municipal vehicle to register his presence. He then parked the vehicle at the municipality and traveled on to Switzerland in his private car - even though he was officially registered as being on duty.
The investigation was coordinated by the Varese public prosecutor's office and conducted by the financial police in Luino on Lake Maggiore - including surveillance and CCTV cameras.