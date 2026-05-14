An employee of a town hall in Italy had two jobs at the same time. (symbolic image) sda

An unusual case is causing a stir in Italy: A civil servant allegedly clocked in at the town hall and then went to a job in Ticino.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A man employed by a municipality in the Varese region is alleged to have worked in Switzerland without authorization during his working hours.

He clocked in at the town hall and then drove to a job in Ticino.

He is accused of a total of 18 unlawful absences.

The investigation was conducted by the Italian financial police and coordinated by the public prosecutor's office. The man now faces legal consequences. Show more

A municipal employee in Varesotto, Italy, has been reported for allegedly working in Switzerland during his working hours. According to investigations, he first clocked in at the town hall and then drove to his job in the canton of Ticino.

The man is accused of 18 unjustified absences, as reported by the Ansa news agency. The employee of the maintenance service for public green spaces has already received notification of the conclusion of the preliminary investigation.

By comparing camera footage and telephone data, the investigators were able to reconstruct the movements of the unfaithful employee. According to the indictment, the man drove to the town hall in a municipal vehicle to register his presence. He then parked the vehicle at the municipality and traveled on to Switzerland in his private car - even though he was officially registered as being on duty.

The investigation was coordinated by the Varese public prosecutor's office and conducted by the financial police in Luino on Lake Maggiore - including surveillance and CCTV cameras.