The building in Chatham that houses after-school programs for young children and students (April 28, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/John O'Connor

A car crashes into a school in a small US town this afternoon. At least four people are killed. The youngest victim is four years old.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car has crashed into a school building in the small town of Chatham in the US state of Illinois, killing at least four people aged between 4 and 18.

Other injured people were taken to hospitals, according to the Illinois State Police.

The driver was alone in the car and was uninjured.

There was initially no information about the possible background to the incident. Show more

𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐎𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐕𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐆𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐒𝐇 𝐀𝐓 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐌 𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐏



𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐌 –The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with the Chatham Police Department, is investigating a fatal crash at an after… pic.twitter.com/97HVqSJXV2 — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) April 29, 2025

The driver was alone in the car and was uninjured, but was nevertheless taken to hospital. There was initially no information about the possible background to the incident.

According to the police, the car hit several people outside the afternoon school building on Monday afternoon (local time) before driving into the east wall of the building and hitting more people there. The vehicle then smashed through the west wall of the school. Three of the fatalities were hit outside the school, one inside.

The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, wrote on Platform X that he was horrified and mourned the victims. "Parents said goodbye to their children this morning, not knowing it would be the last time."