The incident in Stuttgart in which a car drove into a group of people in the city center is most likely an accident, according to police. One woman succumbs to her injuries, several other people in the hospital.

"We are currently assuming it was an accident, but are investigating in all directions," said a police spokesperson. You can never rule out a road rage incident, you can't look inside people's heads, said the spokesman. However, it initially looked like an accident.

After the accident in Stuttgart city center, in which a car drove into a group of people, a woman died. A 46-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries, police and the public prosecutor's office announced.

At least eight people were injured in the incident. Among them were two seriously injured, said a spokesman for the fire department. They have all since been admitted to hospitals in Stuttgart. According to the police, one person had to be resuscitated.

Wir sind bei einem schweren #Verkehrsunfall mit mehreren Verletzten am #Olgaeck in Stuttgart #Mitte im Einsatz.

Der Bereich ist weiträumig abgesperrt, Verletzte werden vor Ort versorgt.

Weiteres Update folgt…#wirfuerStuttgart #Stuttgart112 — Feuerwehr Stuttgart (@Feuerwehr_S) May 2, 2025

According to the police, the driver of the car, a 42-year-old man, has been arrested and is currently being questioned. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. According to a police spokesman, it was also unclear how fast the car drove into the crowd.

Incident at central subway station

Witnesses are being questioned, a police spokeswoman said. Accident specialists are taking a close look at the scene.

The incident occurred at the Olgaeck subway station above ground. The fire department, emergency services and police were in the area, which was cordoned off over a wide area. Witnesses were being questioned, said the police spokeswoman. Accident specialists are taking a close look at the scene.

The fire department, emergency services and police were in the area, which was cordoned off over a wide area, and covered the scene of the incident with tarpaulins to provide privacy. People with minor injuries were treated in a type of fire department bus and were gradually able to leave again

Streetcars no longer running

According to the police spokeswoman, the trains also stopped running. The stop is in the middle, on this side the road leads out of town, on the other side into town. It is still unclear when the closure of Stuttgart's central traffic axis can be lifted again, said a police spokesperson.

There were blankets and several plastic bags on the ground in the cordoned-off area directly in front of the dark vehicle - a Mercedes G-Class, according to the police. The Mercedes G-Class is a type of off-road vehicle. Footage from the scene of the accident shows a destroyed baby carriage on the light rail tracks.