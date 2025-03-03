  1. Residential Customers
Accident Man crashes with paraglider in Ticino and injures himself seriously

3.3.2025 - 18:32

Serious injuries to a paraglider pilot: a 57-year-old man crashed from a height of ten meters in Ticino. He had to be flown to hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A paragliding trip ended in hospital for a 57-year-old man on Monday.
  • The accident victim fell from a height of ten meters in Ticino and suffered serious injuries.
  • The man from the canton of Basel-Landschaft was flown to hospital by Rega.
Show more

A paraglider from German-speaking Switzerland crashed from a height of ten meters in Ticino on Monday and suffered serious injuries. The reasons for the accident are being investigated, according to the Ticino cantonal police.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday in Faido. According to information from the Ticino cantonal police, the 57-year-old man from the canton of Basel-Landschaft had problems landing. He fell from a height of around ten meters onto a meadow, according to the press release.

After first aid on site, the paraglider was flown to hospital by Rega. According to an initial medical assessment, the man suffered serious injuries in the fall.

