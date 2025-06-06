A finder's fee of 1000 euros has been offered on wanted posters in the capital Berlin "if the little bear returns to us unharmed". dpa

Thieves have stolen the valuables of a visitor to Berlin from North Rhine-Westphalia. But what hurts the man most is that the perpetrators took his cuddly toy, a gift from his dead mother.

"Missing!": A large-scale search is underway in Berlin for a small teddy bear that has gone missing. A finder's fee of 1000 euros is being offered on wanted posters in the capital "if the little bear returns to us unharmed".

Appeals in Polish, Romanian and Bulgarian

In addition to the posters in German, a separate website in English, Polish, Romanian and Bulgarian is also asking for information about the stolen cuddly toy. The initiator of the campaign is the Bielefeld gallery owner Marcus Erlenbauer.

However, the search for the mascot called "Mini" is not an art project, the 45-year-old man is deadly serious: "It's my talisman that I've had for 30 years. It was given to me by my mother, who died very tragically."

"1000 euros if the bear returns to us unharmed"

Erlenbauer told the German Press Agency that the loss was very sad for him. "This is something very, very special for me and something that is irretrievable. That's why we're desperately searching everywhere in Berlin, in the most unlikely places, where people have given us clues that have not yet led to a result."

The gallery owner and his partner had met an actress in a bar on Unter den Linden on June 3 and briefly lost sight of the valuables. Obviously, thieves had then made a ruthless haul. Not really a drama: "Cards, bank cards and ID documents, all that can be replaced."

"Thrown off balance"

The twelve centimeter tall bear in the yellow onesie, on the other hand, is irreplaceable: "It accompanies me on all my travels, on my projects and everywhere, and it's always with me. The moment you lose something so emotional, you suddenly have a problem and your life is thrown completely out of balance somewhere."

Hence the search campaign: "We then decided to offer a very high finder's fee of 1,000 euros and translated it into various languages." He also distributed flyers and Post-Its in the city and drew attention to the loss via social media.