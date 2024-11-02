Man dies after being shot with police weapon - Gallery The man died at the scene. Image: dpa Traces were secured at the scene. Image: dpa Man dies after being shot with police weapon - Gallery The man died at the scene. Image: dpa Traces were secured at the scene. Image: dpa

A man is fatally injured by a shot from a police weapon during an operation in Nuremberg. The officers had been called because of a dispute.

A man was fatally injured by a shot from a police weapon during a police operation in Nuremberg.

The man allegedly did not put down a knife despite being asked to do so several times.

The reason for the operation is said to have been a call about a dispute in an apartment in the north-east of the city.

During a police operation in Nuremberg, a man was fatally injured by a shot from a police weapon. The 51-year-old man did not put down a knife even after being asked to do so several times by the officers, which is why a police officer used his firearm, the police said. According to a spokeswoman for the Middle Franconia police headquarters, the man died on the spot.

The reason for the operation is said to have been a call about a dispute in an apartment in the north-east of the city. A police patrol then went to the apartment - from which a woman's cries for help could be heard. There, two police officers reportedly encountered the man and his 41-year-old partner. The 51-year-old threatened the woman "at close range" with a knife. The officers repeatedly asked the man to put the knife down, according to the statement.

The spokeswoman did not provide any further details about the background to the argument or the course of the incident. The 41-year-old woman was reportedly unharmed, and the two police officers - a man and a woman - were also not injured. Several patrol cars and ambulances were rushed to the apartment after the incident.

Significantly more fatal police shootings in 2024 than in previous years

German police officers on duty have already fired significantly more fatal shots in 2024 than in previous years. According to an analysis of police reports by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, 18 people have died in police shootings across Germany since January.

According to statistics published by the specialist magazine "Bürgerrechte & Polizei", the last time such a high number of people were killed by the police was in 1999. Back then, 19 people died in the entire year. As a result, there were ten deaths in 2023, after eleven deaths in 2022 and eight deaths in 2021.

In the majority of cases, the fatal shootings occurred in situations where the officers encountered men or women who were in an exceptional mental situation or were already receiving treatment for mental illness. Several of the people who were shot during a police operation were carrying knives.

The exact background to the Nuremberg case is still unclear. The Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation is to be called in - as is usual in such cases - because of the use of firearms.

