On September 11, the Solothurn cantonal police had to respond to an incident in Hägendorf, which has now ended in the death of the victim. KEYSTONE

The man who set himself on fire in Hägendorf SO in September has died.

SDA

The man who set himself on fire in Hägendorf SO in September has died. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital, as reported by the Solothurn cantonal police on Tuesday.

The man had doused himself with a liquid on September 11 and then set himself on fire. He sustained serious injuries in the process. He was flown to hospital by helicopter.

He has now died, the police wrote in a statement. The police did not provide any information on the course of events, circumstances or identity of the man.

SDA