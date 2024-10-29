  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Hägendorf SO Man dies after self-immolation

SDA

29.10.2024 - 07:57

On September 11, the Solothurn cantonal police had to respond to an incident in Hägendorf, which has now ended in the death of the victim.
On September 11, the Solothurn cantonal police had to respond to an incident in Hägendorf, which has now ended in the death of the victim.
KEYSTONE

The man who set himself on fire in Hägendorf SO in September has died.

29.10.2024, 07:57

The man who set himself on fire in Hägendorf SO in September has died. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital, as reported by the Solothurn cantonal police on Tuesday.

The man had doused himself with a liquid on September 11 and then set himself on fire. He sustained serious injuries in the process. He was flown to hospital by helicopter.

He has now died, the police wrote in a statement. The police did not provide any information on the course of events, circumstances or identity of the man.

SDA

More from the department

Road safety. Three out of five wear a helmet on their bike

Road safetyThree out of five wear a helmet on their bike

Latest news. ATM ripped out of shopping center in Lower Valais

Latest newsATM ripped out of shopping center in Lower Valais

Trial. Prosecution corroborates evidence in the Hefenhofen TG case

TrialProsecution corroborates evidence in the Hefenhofen TG case