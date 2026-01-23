A man from El Salvador has died at a controversial U.S. deportation center not far from New York City. The 41-year-old was pronounced dead on Saturday at a hospital in Newark, New Jersey, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Monday (local time).

ARCHIVE – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stand outside the Delaney Hall detention center as an ambulance leaves the premises. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP/dpa/Archive photo

He had reportedly suffered a medical emergency earlier. The official cause of death has not yet been determined. The man had entered the U.S. without authorization and was arrested in June, the report added. He had received medical care at the detention center. According to data from the immigration agency, this is the 23rd death in ICE custody since the beginning of the year.

Allegations Against Deportation Center

According to media reports, after news of the death broke, a group of people protested outside the facility. “I don’t know how I’m supposed to get over this pain,” CBS quoted the deceased’s mother as saying in a statement. “These men are going around and snatching up hardworking people.”

Delaney Hall, a privately operated facility, has repeatedly been the scene of violent protests in the past. Activists, advocacy groups, and Democratic politicians speak of inhumane conditions inside. There are reports of maggot-infested food and poor health care. The Department of Homeland Security denies these allegations.

Governor Calls for Closure

New Jersey’s Democratic governor, Mikie Sherrill, wrote on the platform X that she was “deeply distressed” by the death and promised an investigation. “This tragedy is yet another painful reminder of why Delaney Hall should be closed.”

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka wrote that the death of the 41-year-old man is a painful reminder of “the consequences of an institution operating for far too long without adequate oversight, accountability, and transparency.”

The controversial immigration agency ICE has been in the spotlight for months. U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing a rigorous deportation policy during his second term. This includes raids by ICE agents—some of whom are masked—targeting immigrants in cities predominantly governed by Democrats.