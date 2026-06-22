A German man was killed during a mountain hike in Mittelberg, Austria. According to police, the 59-year-old slipped on Sunday and fell nearly 50 meters down a steep slope.

The man was reportedly hiking alone. He slipped during the descent through no one’s fault. Witnesses to the accident rushed to his aid but were unable to help. According to police, the man died at the scene of the accident.

Just last Saturday evening, a 19-year-old man was killed during a climbing trip in the southern German state of Bavaria. According to police, a handhold intended to secure the teenager came loose in the Wetterstein Mountains near Grainau (Garmisch-Partenkirchen district). The young man then fell nearly 100 meters down a steep, rocky slope. He was already dead when emergency responders arrived.