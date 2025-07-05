There was already a fatal accident on the Heimwehfluh toboggan run in summer 2010. Keystone (Archivbild)

Tragedy on the toboggan run in Matten near Interlaken BE: a 35-year-old man has died in an accident at work. It is not the first fatal accident on the Heimwehfluhbahn.

A fatal accident has occurred on the Heimwehfluhbahn in Matten near Interlaken BE.

The 35-year-old man fell off the toboggan during a test run and suffered fatal injuries.

There was already a fatal accident on the toboggan run in 2010. Show more

A 35-year-old man died in a work accident at the valley station of the Heimwehfluhbahn in Matten near Interlaken BE. The Swiss man fell off the toboggan during a test run and suffered fatal injuries, according to the cantonal police.

The accident happened on Friday morning. The 35-year-old was cleaning the track during the test run. For reasons still to be clarified, he fell off the toboggan, as the Bern cantonal police reported on Saturday.

The toboggan came to a standstill in the valley station. A third party immediately initiated rescue measures for the seriously injured man. However, the emergency doctor who was called to the scene was only able to determine that the man from the canton of Bern had died, according to the statement.

The accident is being investigated by the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office.

Fatal toboggan ride in summer 2010

In the summer of 2010, a Pakistani tourist had a fatal accident on the Heimwehfluh toboggan run. The criminal investigation by the Bernese justice system at the time found that the operator was not at fault.

The prosecuting authorities assumed that the deceased was at fault. The toboggan run and accident sledge were in perfect condition and the run had been marked with operating instructions and warnings. In addition, the woman had been personally instructed by an employee of the toboggan run.