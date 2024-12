A resident has died in an apartment fire in Breil/Brigels GR. Symbolbild: sda

A man died in an apartment fire in Breil/Brigels GR on Sunday night. Two other residents had to be taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire quickly, as reported by the Graubünden cantonal police on Sunday. They rescued the man from an apartment on the first floor. Attempts at resuscitation by first aiders, a doctor and members of the rescue service were unsuccessful.

The affected apartment was destroyed. The property damage amounted to several tens of thousands of francs. Together with the public prosecutor's office, the police began an investigation into the cause of the fire.