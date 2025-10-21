  1. Residential Customers
Fallen cranes Man dies in tornado near Paris - several injured

SDA

21.10.2025 - 06:25

Cranes toppled over in the Paris suburb of Ermont due to the tornado.
Picture: X/severe-weather.EU
Picture: X/severe-weather.EU

A young construction worker has been killed by a tornado near Paris. According to the authorities on Monday, four people were seriously injured.

Keystone-SDA

21.10.2025, 06:25

21.10.2025, 06:37

Around ten municipalities in the north of the French capital were affected by the "mini-tornado", local prefect Philippe Court told the French news agency AFP.

The town of Ermont, around 20 km north-east of Paris, was hit the hardest by the sudden hurricane, which caused damage in around ten districts. According to the authorities, cranes toppled over. Roofs were covered.

According to the public prosecutor's office, a 23-year-old construction worker died on a building site and ten people were injured, four of them seriously.

