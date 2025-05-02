Stuttgart: Car drives into group of people - Gallery In the early evening, a car drives into a group of people at a train station. Image: dpa The emergency services are deployed on a large scale. Image: dpa Stuttgart: Car drives into group of people - Gallery In the early evening, a car drives into a group of people at a train station. Image: dpa The emergency services are deployed on a large scale. Image: dpa

According to police reports, a car drove into a group of people in Stuttgart city center. As the Stuttgart fire department wrote on Platform X, there were several casualties, including serious injuries. The driver has been arrested, a police spokeswoman said.

While the fire department on X spoke of an "accident", the police did not yet want to comment on how the incident occurred. "We can't rule anything out right now."

The incident took place at the Olgaeck subway station above ground. Firefighters, rescue workers and police were in the area, which was cordoned off over a wide area. Witnesses were being questioned, said the police spokeswoman. Accident specialists are taking a close look at the scene.

Destroyed baby carriage at the scene of the accident

According to the police spokeswoman, the trains are also no longer running. The stop is in the middle, with the road leading out of town on this side and into town on the other.

On the ground in the cordoned-off area directly in front of the dark vehicle - a Mercedes G-Class according to the police - were blankets, plastic gloves and several plastic bags. Footage of the scene of the accident shows a destroyed baby carriage on the light rail tracks. The Mercedes G-Class is a type of off-road vehicle.

