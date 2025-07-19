A man drowned on the Zürichhorn late on Friday evening (archive photo). KEYSTONE

Late on Friday evening, a man drowned in Lake Zurich on the Zürichhorn. Police divers rescued him. Their resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

On Friday evening after 10 p.m., a man climbs into Lake Zurich at the Zürichhorn. It is not known what physical and emotional state he was in at the time. According to eyewitnesses, he disappeared from the surface of the water a short time later. They alert the police.

The city police, water police, Zurich Protection & Rescue and the professional fire department rushed to the scene of the accident, as reported by the Zurich city police in a statement.

Divers rescue drowning victim

The water police deployed divers, who found the man underwater after a short time and brought him ashore.

An emergency doctor, who had also been alerted, immediately began resuscitating the man. Despite all efforts, his life could not be saved. The man dies at the scene of the accident.

The Zurich city police, the Zurich Institute of Forensic Medicine and the public prosecutor's office responsible have begun an investigation. They are working to establish the identity of the deceased and clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.