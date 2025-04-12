The emergency services were quickly on the scene, but were unable to help. Keystone (Archivbild)

For reasons as yet unexplained, a man fell out of a moving car in Murten FR. He died of his serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

SDA

A man fell from a moving car in Murten FR on Friday evening.

The 41-year-old succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

It is unclear how the accident occurred. The police are looking for witnesses. Show more

A 41-year-old man fell out of a moving car in Murten FR on Friday evening for unknown reasons. He was so seriously injured that he died at the scene of the accident.

The man was the passenger of a 37-year-old woman traveling from Murten train station in the direction of Muntelier FR, the Fribourg cantonal police reported on Saturday. He fell out of the right front door.

The emergency services were quickly on the scene. However, all help came too late. The woman was looked after by a care team. The police are looking for witnesses to the accident. The road was closed for four hours.