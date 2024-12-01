The price differences on the menu are clearly visible. Reddit

A user on Reddit uses old and new menus from a Berlin restaurant to show how much prices have risen. The reactions online are varied and critical.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Reddit user has discovered an old menu.

Some of the dishes are almost twice as expensive as they used to be.

The reactions speak for themselves. Show more

A Reddit user recently drew attention to the significant price increases in a Berlin restaurant by sharing pictures of menus from 2015 and 2024.

The differences are remarkable: a plate of Bolognese that cost €7.90 nine years ago is now on offer for €14.95. The situation is similar with carbonara, the price of which has also risen sharply.

Smaller dishes such as the Insalata Mini have also been affected by the price adjustments. While this salad was still available for 2.50 euros in 2015, customers now have to pay 3.95 euros for it. This price development triggered a lively discussion on Reddit, which gathered over a hundred comments within a few hours.

The reactions from users are varied. Some comment sarcastically about the need for salary increases to keep up with the rising cost of living. "Thank goodness we get a seven percent pay rise every year so we can keep up," writes one user. Another Reddit user says: "I miss these prices!"

No impact on guest numbers?

One user tries to explain the price increases by pointing to the rise in the minimum wage from 8.50 euros in 2015 to 12.41 euros. He argues that fair wages are important for employees, even if this means higher costs for customers.

Another factor contributing to the price increases is the rise in VAT from seven to 19 percent, which has prompted many restaurants to make further price adjustments in 2024.

Nevertheless, the price increases hardly seem to have any impact on the number of guests. One restaurant owner from Ingolstadt wrote under the post: "The guests are still coming. You can't eat here on Sundays without a reservation."

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.