An intoxicated man evaded the police in Lindau by jumping into Lake Constance. It was only hours later that he was found hypothermic - and taken to a clinic.

In order to escape a police check, a drunk cyclist swam out into Lake Constance at night, triggering a major search operation.

A patrol wanted to check the 24-year-old because he had been riding in serpentine lines in Lindau, Germany. A police spokesman reported that the cyclist had ridden to the shore and climbed into the lake.

As the officers feared that this could be life-threatening for the man in this situation, the water police and other police departments, the water rescue service and the fire department were alerted. The crew of a police helicopter and water rescuers from Austria were also deployed.

Discovered hypothermic after three hours

After around three hours, the man was discovered in the shore area, suffering from hypothermia. His alcohol level was 0.5 per mille. As the officers could not rule out the possibility that he had also taken other drugs, blood was taken from the man for a test. He resisted the police officers.

As the man was generally mentally unstable, he was eventually taken to a district hospital. It is not known how long he was in the water, which was around 16 degrees Celsius.