A driver forgot his wife at a highway rest stop in Germany on Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, a man on the A3 only noticed after 45 minutes that his wife was no longer in the car. The police and a helpful bus driver assisted in the rescue operation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 39-year-old man forgot his wife at a rest stop on the German A3 highway and only noticed she was missing after 45 minutes.

The woman got off the bus unnoticed, was later picked up by a Romanian bus driver and found near Hanau.

With the help of the police and the bus driver, the family was reunited. Show more

An unusual incident occurred on the German A3: A 39-year-old Romanian only noticed after 45 minutes of driving that his wife was no longer in the car.

The man had previously taken a break at a rest stop in Bavaria. While he assumed that his wife remained in the car, she got out unnoticed - and stayed behind.

The man continued his journey with his eleven-year-old son, who was also asleep and therefore did not notice anything. He only noticed that his wife was missing when he refueled in Bad Camberg in the state of Hesse. Assuming that she had got off at the service station in Bad Camberg, he searched for her in vain and finally decided to call the police.

The Wiesbaden highway police were finally able to help. In a roundabout way, they managed to contact the woman, who was now in a Romanian coach near Hanau, about 70 kilometers away.

She had found herself alone at the rest stop after stopping to use the toilet, and a fellow countryman offered her the use of his cell phone and a ride in his bus.

Thanks to the cooperation of the highway police and the support of the bus driver, the family was reunited.

