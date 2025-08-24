An unusual incident occurred on the German A3: A 39-year-old Romanian only noticed after 45 minutes of driving that his wife was no longer in the car.
The man had previously taken a break at a rest stop in Bavaria. While he assumed that his wife remained in the car, she got out unnoticed - and stayed behind.
The man continued his journey with his eleven-year-old son, who was also asleep and therefore did not notice anything. He only noticed that his wife was missing when he refueled in Bad Camberg in the state of Hesse. Assuming that she had got off at the service station in Bad Camberg, he searched for her in vain and finally decided to call the police.
The Wiesbaden highway police were finally able to help. In a roundabout way, they managed to contact the woman, who was now in a Romanian coach near Hanau, about 70 kilometers away.
She had found herself alone at the rest stop after stopping to use the toilet, and a fellow countryman offered her the use of his cell phone and a ride in his bus.
Thanks to the cooperation of the highway police and the support of the bus driver, the family was reunited.