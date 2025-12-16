  1. Residential Customers
Sexual harassment in Bavaria Man grabs jogger between the legs - she arrests him

SDA

16.12.2025 - 14:05

In Germany, a case of sexual harassment of a female jogger has led to an arrest.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A 30-year-old man grabbed a jogging woman's crotch - unaware that she was a policewoman. She reacted immediately.

Keystone-SDA

16.12.2025, 14:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Bavaria, a policewoman arrested a man who sexually harassed her while she was jogging.
  • He is now being prosecuted for sexual harassment.
Show more

A policewoman in Bavaria arrested a man who grabbed her crotch while she was jogging in her free time. According to the police in Nuremberg (Germany) on Tuesday, the 30-year-old man got in the way of the woman on his bike on Monday afternoon and suddenly grabbed her between the legs.

The officer, who was doing sport in her free time, then told him that he had been arrested.

She called the emergency services and handed him over to a police patrol shortly afterwards. Proceedings were initiated against the man on suspicion of sexual harassment. A connection with two similar cases is being investigated, it was said. The suspect was to be brought before a magistrate on Tuesday.

