The fire department has to cut free a man whose leg is stuck to a fence. The emergency services take him to hospital "with the piece of fence in his leg": "He was very lucky."

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man gets stuck upside down on a metal fence in Wiesbaden for hours after a spike drills deep into his thigh.

Two joggers discover the severely hypothermic injured man in the morning and alert the emergency services.

The fire department cut out the fence and took the man with the piece of metal in his leg to a nearby clinic, while the cause of the accident remains unclear. Show more

A man hangs upside down from a fence for hours, his thigh pierced by a metal rod. The fact that he survived is thanks to two female joggers who found him on the edge of a sports ground in Wiesbaden early on Saturday morning. "He was very lucky," says Thorsten Fels, head of operations, about the "spectacular" rescue.

The alarm was received by the control center at 7.50 am. When the six firefighters arrived at the sports ground, they saw the man hanging from a mesh fence at a height of around 80 centimetres. An 8 to 10 centimeter thick metal spike had drilled about 15 to 20 centimeters deep into his thigh, from the inside out, close to his crotch, as Fels reports.

On foot to the emergency room

When the women discovered the man, he was responsive but severely hypothermic. The accident had probably happened during the night. The firefighters used bolt cutters to cut the fence around the puncture site. "That was the gentlest method," said Fels. Some held the man, the others cut.

They then stabilized the patient with a so-called spineboard, which is used for suspected spinal injuries, and handed him over to the emergency services "together with the piece of fence in his leg". Emergency doctors and paramedics took the man to an emergency room on foot. That was also lucky: there is a large clinic right next to the sports field.

How the accident happened is unclear

Fels believes that the joggers were probably the man's greatest source of luck. "I don't know how much longer he would have survived." A football team had been training on the pitch, but bushes and trees obscured the view from the pitch to the fence.

After a successful operation, questions remain about the course of the accident. Why the man tried to climb over the fence and how long he hung there was still unclear on Saturday afternoon. The man - the fire department estimates his age to be between 50 and 60 - only spoke Ukrainian and it was not possible to communicate with him. Both the fire department and the hospital gave priority to the rescue.