A Ferrari owner is causing head shaking in Austria. Because there was no garage available, he had his Ferrari lifted onto his own terrace - without permission.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Austria, a man "parked" his Ferrari on his balcony.

The car was lifted onto the terrace on the 1st floor by a tow truck.

A few days later, the property management asked the owner to remove the car. Show more

Where to put the Ferrari when there is no garage available? In Austria, a man chose a surprising solution and had his 296 GTB lifted onto his own terrace by crane. The luxury car, estimated to be worth between 270,000 and 400,000 francs, stood there for a few days - much to the annoyance of the property manager.

The owner was asked to remove the vehicle, with the management pointing to the lack of permits and possible damage caused by weight or oil loss. No legal action has been taken for the time being.

More on the topic