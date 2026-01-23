A 28-year-old man was arrested at Cape Town Airport for attempting to smuggle 150 scorpions out of the country. The highly venomous creatures were hidden among his clothes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was arrested at Cape Town Airport for attempting to smuggle 150 poisonous scorpions.

According to police, the man hid the scorpions among his clothes.

The trade in wildlife is a major problem in South Africa.

A man was arrested at Cape Town Airport for attempting to smuggle 150 scorpions. As the South African police reported on Saturday, the 28-year-old had hidden the venomous creatures in his luggage among his clothes.

His arrest had already taken place on Friday based on intelligence tips. No details were provided about his intended destination. The man was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The scorpions were taken to a wildlife center. The trade in wildlife is a major problem in South Africa, one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. Criminal gangs are not only interested in rhinos or elephants, but also in animals such as pangolins and reptiles to supply a lucrative global black market.