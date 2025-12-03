A 28-year-old man who seriously injured a 12-year-old's head in an attack stood before the Dietikon ZH district court on Wednesday. Keystone (Symbolbild)

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison by the Dietikon District Court for attempted intentional homicide. He hit a child against a wall while intoxicated. The boy was lucky to survive.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 28-year-old Swiss man has been sentenced to six years in prison by the Dietikon District Court for attempted intentional homicide.

He had hit a child in Urdorf ZH four times with his head against a wall after taking liquid LSD. The victim was lucky to survive.

The accused was not guilty at the time of the crime. However, due to previous incidents, he had known that he reacted aggressively on bad trips, said the judge. Show more

On Wednesday, the Dietikon ZH district court sentenced a 28-year-old man to six years' imprisonment for attempted intentional homicide. He had grabbed a 12-year-old boy in the street and hit him four times against a wall. The victim is still suffering today.

The case is a human tragedy and legally very complicated, said the judge at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday evening. The sequence of events was clear, there were witnesses and videos.

The 28-year-old Swiss man admitted to the attack. He had no memories of it. He was acting under the influence of drugs when he seriously injured the 12-year-old. Out of nowhere, he grabbed the victim on the street in Urdorf ZH and hit him four times with his head against a wall. The boy suffered a fractured skull and was in a coma for weeks.

He was ashamed of the crime and wanted to apologize to the victim's family, the accused said in court. "I understand that people can only shake their heads over the crime". Many of the victim's relatives were sitting in the courtroom, the parents followed the trial in another room.

Aggressive act was foreseeable

The accused could have foreseen that the consumption of LSD could have serious consequences, said the judge at the opening of the verdict. Due to previous incidents, he had known that he would react aggressively on bad trips.

Although the 28-year-old was not guilty at the time of the crime, he could not be exonerated from guilt and punishment. He had not informed himself about the liquid LSD, a new substance for him. He should have expected a bad trip. "Nevertheless, they did not take any safety measures," explained the judge.

His drug addiction is to be treated as an outpatient in prison. In principle, he is liable to pay compensation to the victim. The verdict is not yet final.

Anyone who commits such an act accepts the death of the victim, said the judge. The 12-year-old was lucky to have survived. The accused had done nothing to help him. He had simply left him lying there.

Self-therapy with LSD

In a lengthy statement, the 28-year-old explained his side of the story. Self-therapy with LSD had helped him to perceive life more positively. On the day of the crime, the accused smoked a joint and, by his own account, took liquid LSD for the first time.

In his interrogation, the accused said that he had his LSD consumption under control. He had probably misjudged the liquid LSD. He had wanted to stay in the apartment, but a colleague had taken him "out into the fresh air".

The accused played down an earlier incident involving a bad trip in court. In another case, he said, he was not clear why the police had arrested him in the first place.

Random victim of a senseless act of violence

The public prosecutor demanded a prison sentence of nine years for attempted murder. The 28-year-old defendant had accepted the death of the victim.

The 12-year-old was a "random victim of a senseless act of violence", said the public prosecutor. The massive use of force could therefore have easily led to death.

The accused should have expected a negative intoxication due to his previous experiences, said the public prosecutor. She considered it absurd that he wanted to carry out harmless "microdosing" with LSD.

"Incredibly tragic"

The 28-year-old's defense lawyer called for leniency for his client. He said that the accused showed remorse and could not have foreseen the attack on the 12-year-old.

"What happened is incredibly tragic," said the defense lawyer. But: "My client never planned to attack anyone". The defendant should only be sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for an act of self-inflicted insanity. Once outside, he should receive outpatient care, the defense lawyer demanded. "We must offer him a perspective."

It is true that the accused was sane when he took the liquid LSD. But when he attacked the victim hours later, he was no longer sane. "A number of wrong decisions were made before this happened," said the defense lawyer. Many of these were made by colleagues of the accused.

