A man has driven a car into a group of people in Passau. Police and emergency services are on the scene. KEYSTONE/Markus Zechbauer

In a rampage, a man drives his car into a crowd of people, including his wife and daughter. Both are injured. The reason could be a custody dispute.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Passau, Bavaria, a man drove his car into a crowd of people - five people were injured.

His wife (40) and daughter (5) were also in the group into which he drove the car.

The background to the rampage could be a custody dispute. Show more

According to police reports, a man drove a car into a group of people in Passau, Bavaria. Among the five people injured are his wife (40) and the driver's five-year-old daughter.

The wife and her daughter are being treated in hospital, as are three other injured people. It was not initially clear how serious the injuries were. A police spokesman said that no one's life was in danger.

The police quickly assumed that the man had deliberately driven the vehicle into the group of people. The driver was provisionally arrested. According to the police, the investigation revealed indications that a custody dispute could be the background to the crime. Several media outlets had reported this.

Passers-by had alerted the police. The injured were taken to hospital by ambulance. The scene of the accident was cordoned off. In the early evening, the car involved in the accident was removed by crane. Officers called on witnesses to contact the Passau criminal investigation department.