According to police reports, a man drove a car into a group of people in Passau, Bavaria. Among the five people injured are his wife (40) and the driver's five-year-old daughter.
The wife and her daughter are being treated in hospital, as are three other injured people. It was not initially clear how serious the injuries were. A police spokesman said that no one's life was in danger.
The police quickly assumed that the man had deliberately driven the vehicle into the group of people. The driver was provisionally arrested. According to the police, the investigation revealed indications that a custody dispute could be the background to the crime. Several media outlets had reported this.
Passers-by had alerted the police. The injured were taken to hospital by ambulance. The scene of the accident was cordoned off. In the early evening, the car involved in the accident was removed by crane. Officers called on witnesses to contact the Passau criminal investigation department.