The shrew is suspected of transmitting the rare Borna virus to humans. (symbolic image) IMAGO/blickwinkel

Two men in Bavaria have been infected with the rare Borna virus. One of them has died, while the other patient is being treated in hospital. The authorities are looking for the route of infection.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people have been infected with the rare Bornavirus in Bavaria. One man has died from it.

Transmission to humans can occur via shrews or their excrement.

The virus was only identified as the cause of severe encephalitis in humans in 2018. Show more

In Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm in Upper Bavaria, two people have been infected with the rare bornavirus. One of them recently died from the infection, the district office announced on Monday. The second person is undergoing medical treatment. The local health authority is "intensively involved in clarifying a possible route of infection for the two people concerned" and is in close contact with the responsible state office.

According to the authorities, the so-called virus reservoir is the shrew. Infected mice excrete the virus via feces, urine and saliva, for example, without becoming ill themselves. According to current research, the virus can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals or their excrement. However, the exact route of transmission is not known. The authorities recommended avoiding contact with the mice and their excrement.

According to the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, which is responsible for animal health, the virus is found in field shrews in large parts of Bavaria. Since the introduction of mandatory reporting on March 1, 2020, up to seven acute cases of infection have been reported to the Robert Koch Institute per reporting year in Germany. A total of 55 infections have been registered nationwide to date. The virus was only identified as the cause of severe encephalitis in humans in 2018.